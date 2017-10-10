CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said he expects quarterback Kelly Bryant to get the start Friday night against Syracuse.

Bryant was sidelined with an ankle injury in the second half of last weekend's 28-14 victory over Wake Forest. He practiced fully on Monday, Swinney said.

Kelly Bryant has thrown for 1,259 yards with 4 touchdowns and 4 interceptions this season. Joe Robbins/Getty Images

"He didn't miss a rep," Swinney said. "Hopefully he'll be able to go again [Tuesday]."

Bryant didn't commit to playing when he spoke after the game, saying he needed to see how the ankle injury responded.

If Bryant can't go Friday, either redshirt freshman Zerrick Cooper or true freshman Hunter Johnson will get the nod for No. 2 Clemson (6-0).