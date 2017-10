Tennessee has decided to go with Jarrett Guarantano as its starting quarterback for Saturday's game against South Carolina, sources told ESPN.com.

Jarrett Guarantano has passed for 54 yards and a touchdown in three games this season. Tom Hauck/Student Sports

Guarantano, a redshirt freshman, will take over for Quinten Dormady, who started the first five games for the Vols. Dormady, a junior, has eight turnovers in his first five games, including six interceptions.

The Vols (3-2) were off last week but suffered a 41-0 home loss to Georgia two weeks ago.