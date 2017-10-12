        <
          Clemson will have Kelly Bryant (ankle) behind center on Friday

          10:54 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said injured quarterback Kelly Bryant will be "ready to go" when the second-ranked Tigers play at Syracuse on Friday night.

          Bryant came out in the third quarter of last week's 28-14 victory over Wake Forest because of a left ankle sprain. Bryant wore a walking boot after the game and said he was uncertain about his status.

          But Swinney said Wednesday that Bryant had practiced and was prepared to play when the Tigers (6-0, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) head north to play the unranked Orange (3-3, 1-1).

          Bryant has hardly missed a beat this season in taking over for two-time Heisman Trophy finalist Deshaun Watson. Bryant has passed for 1,259 yards and four touchdowns and run for seven scores to help the Tigers defeat top-15 opponents Auburn, Louisville and Virginia Tech.

