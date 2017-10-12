        <
        >

          Pitt QB Max Browne done for year after surgery on right shoulder

          3:30 PM ET
          • Andrea AdelsonESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • ACC reporter.
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2010.
            • Graduate of the University of Florida.
            Follow on Twitter

          Pittsburgh quarterback Max Browne is out for the season after undergoing shoulder surgery, coach Pat Narduzzi announced Thursday.

          Browne injured his right shoulder on a sack in the third quarter of a loss to Syracuse last weekend. He came to Pitt as a graduate transfer from USC, hoping to cap his collegiate career on a positive note after losing his job to Sam Darnold last season. Instead, Browne's collegiate career is now over after six games at Pitt.

          "It's not a great thing for our program, it's not great for him, but he's hanging in there and he's good," Narduzzi said.

          Browne went 96-for-135 for 997 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions with Pitt. Two weeks ago, he threw for 410 yards in a 42-10 win over Rice.

          With Browne out, Pitt (2-4) turns to Ben DiNucci as the starting quarterback. True freshman Kenny Pickett becomes the backup.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.