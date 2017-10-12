Pittsburgh quarterback Max Browne is out for the season after undergoing shoulder surgery, coach Pat Narduzzi announced Thursday.

Browne injured his right shoulder on a sack in the third quarter of a loss to Syracuse last weekend. He came to Pitt as a graduate transfer from USC, hoping to cap his collegiate career on a positive note after losing his job to Sam Darnold last season. Instead, Browne's collegiate career is now over after six games at Pitt.

"It's not a great thing for our program, it's not great for him, but he's hanging in there and he's good," Narduzzi said.

Browne went 96-for-135 for 997 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions with Pitt. Two weeks ago, he threw for 410 yards in a 42-10 win over Rice.

With Browne out, Pitt (2-4) turns to Ben DiNucci as the starting quarterback. True freshman Kenny Pickett becomes the backup.