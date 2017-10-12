        <
          Banged-up Hurricanes to be without three more starters

          2:37 PM ET
          Andrea Adelson
          Miami will be without three key starters against Georgia Tech, while top wide receiver Ahmmon Richards is listed as questionable on the injury report released Thursday.

          Starting right guard Navaughn Donaldson (lower body), starting cornerback Dee Delaney (lower body) and starting safety Sheldrick Redwine (lower body) all were injured last week against Florida State. None of the players practiced this week, and coach Mark Richt hasn't given specifics about the injuries to all three players.

          Richards aggravated a hamstring injury against the Seminoles that has slowed him for most of the season. He has played in only two games, with seven catches for 174 yards and one touchdown.

          Miami is already without starting running back Mark Walton, who is out for the season with an ankle injury.

