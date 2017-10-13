Penn State and coach James Franklin say they remain committed to each other amid reports that Texas A&M could be interested in the Nittany Lions coach.

"Nothing has changed from the commitment that we made to Coach Franklin and the commitment James made to Penn State just before this season started," the Penn State athletic department said in a statement Friday.

Penn State was responding to reports that Texas A&M would consider Franklin should they part ways with current coach Kevin Sumlin after the season.

Franklin sent out a tweet Friday morning suggesting the reports were meant to cripple Penn State's recruiting efforts.

Recruiting is a crazy business, people will do anything to create drama

1. From PA

2. #3 Ranked Team

3. #3 Ranked recruiting Class#WeAre — James Franklin (@coachjfranklin) October 13, 2017

Franklin outlined in the tweet that he is from Pennsylvania, has the No. 3-ranked team in the country and has the No. 3-ranked recruiting class for 2018. His recruiting efforts have soared recently after a Big Ten championship in 2016 and a 6-0 start this season, landing prospects from New Jersey, Virginia, Texas, Florida, Michigan and Ohio, among other states.

Before the season, Franklin signed a contract extension that would make him Penn State's coach through the 2022 season at an average of $5.8 million per year. It was a sign of good faith from both sides after the progress Franklin and the program have made over the past year.

While there has been some angst at Texas A&M, Sumlin has his program at 4-2 this season, and no comment has been made by the Aggies on his job security.