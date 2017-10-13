COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Authorities say a former Ohio State running back faces three counts of rape for an alleged sexual assault of a woman this summer.

Bri'onte Dunn, 24, was indicted on the charges Thursday in Columbus. The Alliance man is being held in Franklin County's jail.

The Franklin County Prosecutor's Office says Dunn called a woman for a ride in August, and she took him to her home where she expected him to call a ride service. Prosecutors say she went to bed and was later raped by Dunn.

Dunn pleaded no contest in February to an assault charge related to hitting his then-girlfriend in July 2016 and received probation. Ohio State dismissed him from the team after last year's assault complaint.

Court records don't indicate whether Dunn has an attorney.