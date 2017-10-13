After his alleged involvement in an altercation at his high school, ESPN 300 defensive end Dorian Hardy is no longer a Penn State commitment.

According to a report by NJ.com, Hardy had participated in a fight with one of his Paramus Catholic teammates, and a source confirmed to ESPN that his Penn State offer has been rescinded because of the altercation.

Hardy, the No. 156 ranked prospect overall, was one of four players involved in the fight, according to a Paramus police report. The incident took place on Oct. 6 at 5:24 p.m. when a Paramus Catholic football player pulled on another player's jersey and eventually escalated into a fight.

Hardy had transferred in to Paramus Catholic high school in New Jersey prior to this season, after leaving St. Joseph-Montvale. According to NJ.com report, Hardy has been suspended indefinitely and is now looking for another school to finish his senior year.

He had committed to Penn State on June 11 and originally held offers from Clemson, Florida, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Nebraska and Ohio State, among others.