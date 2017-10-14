SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant had to be helped off the field and will not return to the game after a tackle near the end of the first half against Syracuse. Redshirt freshman Zerrick Cooper replaced Bryant in the second half.

Speaking at halftime, Tigers coach Dabo Swinney told ESPN that Bryant suffered a concussion.

He was slammed to the turf by 6-foot-4, 315-pound Syracuse lineman Chris Slayton. Bryant was attended to by athletic trainers before he got on his feet and slowly walked off the turf, with assistance from others.

Bryant missed most of the second half of last week's game against Wake Forest after suffering an ankle injury. Swinney said the injury did not bother Bryant significantly during the week, however.

Bryant went through pregame warmups without showing any signs of the injury, but as the game wore on, he did appear to be laboring.

Bryant was 12-of-17 for 116 yards, with four carries for minus-8 yards on the ground prior to his injury Friday.

At halftime, Clemson trailed Syracuse 17-14.