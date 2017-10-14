The Memphis football team has dismissed Ernest Suttles after the senior defensive lineman was charged with rape Saturday.

Police in Memphis responded to a call from a local hospital after an alleged assault near the Memphis campus early Saturday morning. Suttles was later charged with rape, Memphis police tweeted.

Soon thereafter, the Tigers announced that Suttles had been dismissed from the program for a violation of team rules.

A redshirt senior, Suttles was listed as a co-starter at defensive end for Saturday's game against Navy. He had eight tackles in the first five games for Memphis (4-1).