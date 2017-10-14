Darnell Woolfolk pounds through defenders into the end zone as Army takes a 28-21 lead over Eastern Michigan. (0:21)

For the second time this season, Army picked up the win without completing a pass.

Three Army quarterbacks went 0-for-5 combined in a 28-27 win over Eastern Michigan on Saturday. James Gibson made a dramatic goal-line tackle on a two-point conversion attempt in the final minute to help Army preserve the victory.

It was the third game this season that Army did not complete a pass, and the Black Knights are 2-1 in such games.

Since 2004, no FBS school has had more than one game without a pass completion. The last team to do so three times in a year was Ohio in 1997, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

The Black Knights rank last nationally in passing this season, but coach Jeff Monken said that the ineffective passing game doesn't matter as long as the Black Knights can run the ball. Army has rushed for 2,649 yards in 2017.

Army's triple option kept the ball for more than 37 minutes and racked up 413 rushing yards against Eastern Michigan.