        <
        >

          Pitt's Ian Troost kneels during anthem; coach fine with it

          6:32 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Pitt third-string placekicker Ian Troost took a knee during the national anthem, a decision that was fine with coach Pat Narduzzi and the rest of the Panthers.

          "I'm never going to tell a guy you can't do something," Narduzzi told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review after Pitt's 35-17 loss to NC State.

          Narduzzi said he would continue to stand for the anthem with his hand over his heart.

          Said offensive tackle Brian O'Neill: "We know as players on this team, with this coach and this AD, we have the freedom to express ourselves."

          Senior offensive tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith stood behind the walk-on Troost with his hand on his teammate's shoulder during the anthem.

          "What we've talked about is, if you're going to do that, you're trying to make a statement, we're going to stick together," Narduzzi told the newspaper. "Someone had his hand on his shoulder saying, 'We're with you.'''

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.