TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Less than 24 hours after his team was upset on the road at Syracuse, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was in Tuscaloosa for a reunion of Alabama's 1992 national championship team.

Swinney, who grew up in nearby Pelham, Alabama, walked on to the team under then-coach Gene Stallings and played wide receiver. On Saturday, he joined Stallings and others on the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium before No. 1 Alabama's game against Arkansas.

Dabo Swinney in the house at Alabama. Alex Scarborough, ESPN Staff Writer

Swinney, who wore neither Clemson orange nor Alabama crimson, was all smiles as he greeted his former teammates, hugging and taking photos.

Swinney began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Alabama and coached wide receivers and tight ends until 2001, when Mike Dubose and his staff were fired. The next year, he joined with Tommy Bowden at Clemson, where he has remained ever since.

Swinney and a handful of former teammates who work with him at Clemson took a plane to Tuscaloosa for the game on Saturday.