Florida defensive end Jordan Sherit might need surgery for a hip injury, head coach Jim McElwain said.

Sherit, a fifth-year senior, had to be helped off the field in the fourth quarter of the Gators' 19-17 loss to Texas A&M on Saturday.

"It looks like it may head into surgery shortly," McElwain said after the game.

Sherit had four tackles, a half-sack and a pair of quarterback hurries Saturday before the injury.

"Jordan's my man," senior cornerback Duke Dawson said. "I've got nothing but love for him, but it's the next man up. Coming in this next week, we've got a bye week to heal our bodies and prepare for a great team like Georgia."