Penn State has climbed to No. 2 in The Associated Press poll behind unanimous No. 1 Alabama after a wild weekend of upsets gave the Top 25 a major makeover.

A season-high seven ranked teams, including four in the top 10, lost to unranked teams on Friday and Saturday. Defending national champion Clemson and defending Pac-12 champion Washington were the highest-ranked teams to lose.

Penn State, which was idle, took advantage. The Nittany Lions moved up a spot to No. 2, 15 points ahead of No. 3 Georgia. Penn State has its best ranking since Oct. 31, 1999, when the Nittany Lions were No. 2.

Alabama, which has been No. 1 since the preseason, received all 61 first-place votes for the first time this year.

TCU is No. 4, Wisconsin is No. 5, and Big Ten rival Ohio State is No. 6.

Clemson dropped five spots to seventh. Miami, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State round out the top 10.