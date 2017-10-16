Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said injured starting quarterback Kelly Bryant responded well to treatment, but they are taking a cautious approach with him during their bye week.

Swinney said Bryant has responded well, but will not practice Monday. Bryant not only has a sprained ankle, he suffered a concussion in the 27-24 loss to Syracuse on Friday night.

"Hopefully by Wednesday, he's out there moving around, but we're going to be really cautious with him this week and really get him dialed in on what we're doing game plan wise," Swinney said on a conference call with reporters Monday. "Come Wednesday, I think we'll have a much better feel for what he's going to do practice wise Wednesday and Thursday, and then they'll be off for the weekend."

Quarterback Kelly Bryant suffered a sprained ankle and concussion against Syracuse on Friday. Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports

Clemson next plays Georgia Tech on Oct. 28, and after the surprising loss to the Orange, the Tigers simply have no margin for error if they want to make it back to the College Football Playoff. Swinney said everybody was disappointed the loss, but believes the focus should be on Syracuse and the way the Orange played in the game.

"We got our butts kicked, and we deserved it, and we earned it," Swinney said. "Let's just compliment Syracuse. There ain't no excuses. They had the same opportunity as we did. They just outcoached us and outplayed us and they earned it and we earned our butt whooping. There's no excuses."

After the loss, Swinney decided to go into the Syracuse locker room to offer congratulations to Syracuse coach Dino Babers and the Orange players, a move that went viral after Syracuse players began talking about it during interviews and on social media.

"First of all, it's a very unique set up at Syracuse," Swinney said. "Our locker rooms are right beside each other in the same hallway. You could hear 'em celebrating. I wanted Dino to know, 'Listen this ain't about Clemson, this is about you guys.'

"I'm happy for him. He's trying to build a program. I have a lot of respect for him. They flat out outplayed us and I didn't want it to be , 'Well Clemson didn't play well'. They frickin' whipped our butts and outcoached us. That should be the story, nothing else. it was just right there. It wasn't that big a deal."