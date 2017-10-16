Washington's loss to Arizona State on Saturday, its first of the season, was even more damaging than it first seemed.

The Huskies lost a pair of starters, left tackle Trey Adams and cornerback Jordan Miller, to season-ending injuries, coach Chris Petersen announced Monday. Adams tore the ACL in his right knee, while Miller suffered a broken ankle.

Washington coach Chris Petersen, right, lost starting left tackle Trey Adams, left, to a knee injury. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Adams came into the season billed as a potential All-American after being named first-team All-Pac-12 as a sophomore last season. He has started 31 of Washington's past 34 games, dating back to his true freshman season. Senior Andrew Kirkland is expected to start in his place.

Miller's loss comes while the Huskies are already without fellow starting cornerback Byron Murphy, though Murphy is supposed to return at some point this year. Miller and Murphy are both first-year starters.

Washington (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) does not play this week and will return to the field Oct. 26 at home against UCLA (3-3, 1-2).