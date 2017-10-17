Three players who were dismissed last week from the Albright College football program for not complying with the team's plans for before and during the national anthem have been invited to rejoin the team, according to a statement from the school's president.

Prior to Albright's Oct. 7 game against Delaware Valley University, the team's leadership council, which consists of 24 players, had voted to kneel during the coin toss to show unity and stand during the national anthem.

Gyree Durante, a backup sophomore quarterback from Norristown, Pennsylvania, was kicked off the team when he decided to kneel during the national anthem on his own. Two more players, who weren't identified by the school, were also dismissed days later for failing to kneel during the coin toss as planned, according to a school spokeswoman.

Albright president Jacquelyn Fentrow and the school soon backtracked, saying Friday that "if players are on the field or court when the anthem is played, all coaches will support their team players who choose to either stand or kneel during the anthem."

On Monday night, Fentrow offered the three players reinstatement.

"What we understood to be shared agreement among players, student leaders, and coaches has not been adequately supported," she said in a written statement. "As a result, each of the students dismissed from the football team for failure to comply with the team's shared agreement established for that day has been offered reinstatement to the team."

Fentrow also said the school would review the team's policies "so that they are consistent, respect Albright's core values, and support all of our students."

Durante had appeared in two games this season, completing 3 of 8 passes for 35 yards with one touchdown.

Durante previously told ESPN that he would not accept an offer to rejoin the team. He said Monday night, "I have a meeting with the coach tomorrow. But yes, I plan to stick with my initial plan and not rejoin the team."

Albright College is a private liberal arts school with an enrollment of about 1,700 students. Its athletics teams compete in the Division III Eastern College Athletic Conference.