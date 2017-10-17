Three players who were dismissed last week from the Albright College football team for their protests during the national anthem have been invited to rejoin the team, according to a statement from the school's president.

"What we understood to be shared agreement among players, student leaders, and coaches has not been adequately supported," Albright President Jacquelyn Fentrow said in a written statement released Monday night. "As a result, each of the students dismissed from the football team for failure to comply with the team's shared agreement established for that day has been offered reinstatement to the team."

Gyree Durante, a backup sophomore quarterback from Norristown, Pennsylvania, was initially kicked off the team for kneeling during the national anthem before the Division III team's 41-6 loss to Delaware Valley University on Oct. 7.

Madison Images, Inc./Corbis via Getty Images

An Albright College spokeswoman later said in a statement that the team's leadership council, which consists of 24 players, had voted to kneel during the coin toss and stand during the national anthem. Durante then decided to kneel during the national anthem on his own.

Durante had appeared in two games this season, completing 3 of 8 passes for 35 yards with one touchdown.

Two more players, who weren't identified by the school, were dismissed days later for failing to kneel as planned by the team, according to the school spokeswoman.

Fentrow and the school soon backtracked, saying Friday that "if players are on the field or court when the anthem is played, all coaches will support their team players who choose to either stand or kneel during the anthem."

In Fentrow's statement announcing the offer of reinstatement to the three players Monday, she said the school would review the team's policies "so that they are consistent, respect Albright's core values, and support all of our students."

Durante, who previously told ESPN.com that he would not accept an offer to rejoin the team, couldn't immediately be reached for comment Monday evening.

Albright College is a private liberal arts school with an enrollment of about 1,700 students. Its athletics teams compete in the Division III Eastern College Athletic Conference.