Auburn Tigers wide receiver Kyle Davis has been dismissed for violation of team rules, coach Gus Malzahn told reporters on Tuesday.

Davis, a true sophomore, did not travel with the team to last Saturday's game against LSU, which Auburn lost 27-23. Malzahn told reporters afterward that the reason for Davis' absence would remain between the two of them.

Davis, a former top-five prospect at his position coming out of high school in Georgia, had struggled to become a consistent weapon in the offense, catching seven passes for 210 yards this season.

As a freshman, he played in 13 games, including one start, and had 12 receptions for 248 yards and two touchdowns.