Notre Dame starting quarterback Brandon Wimbush is "100 percent" healthy for the team's home showdown with USC, coach Brian Kelly said Tuesday.

Wimbush sat out Notre Dame's last game, a win at North Carolina on Oct. 7, with a right foot injury. Notre Dame was off last week. Wimbush sustained the injury during Notre Dame's win over Miami (Ohio) on Sept. 30.

"There are no questions about his health," Kelly said.

Wimbush, in his first season as Notre Dame's starter, has passed for 783 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions, and added 402 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 68 carries. Backup Ian Book had 146 passing yards with a touchdown and two interceptions, and 45 rushing yards in the team's 33-10 win over North Carolina.