There will be another Holgorsen in college football in the 2019 season.

Logan Holgorsen, son of West Virginia coach Dana, committed to play for North Texas on Monday, choosing the Mean Green over Bowling Green.

Holgorsen, a 6-foot-1 quarterback in the 2019 class, felt as though he had a leg up on his peers because of his dad's knowledge of the game and the recruiting process, which helped him reach this decision.

"My knowledge of football is higher than most my age because I have been around it all my life," Holgorsen said. "That's why North Texas is such a good fit, because they run the offense I've grown up around. [My dad] has always been the guy to go to for those things. He's taught me so much and helped me make that decision."

Outside of the experience, the relationships were also beneficial for the younger Holgorsen. North Texas offensive coordinator Graham Harrell played at Texas Tech while Dana Holgorsen was the offensive coordinator for the Red Raiders, and the Mean Green's head coach is Seth Littrell, who coached the running backs with the elder Holgorsen at Texas Tech as well.

"Coach Littrell and my father are really similar in my eyes," Logan Holgorsen said. "That is why they were so close at Texas Tech and still have a good relationship to this day. He told me Coach Littrell is one of the best ones out there, and so I took that and ran with it."