CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State receiver Seth Collins is out indefinitely with an undisclosed health issue.

Collins did not play in Oregon State's 36-33 loss at home to Colorado on Saturday. The junior also missed the first three games of the season with a broken finger.

The issue was not related to the illness that hospitalized Collins and kept him out of Oregon State's final two games last season.

A dynamic playmaker, Collins was a quarterback for the Beavers during his freshman year. This season, he has 12 catches for 130 yards and one touchdown.

His best game came against USC on Oct. 7, when he caught five passes for 91 yards.

Because of his limited play this season, Collins could obtain a medical redshirt.