Alabama walk-on wide receiver Donnie Lee was arrested on a charge of domestic assault on Thursday.

According to a police report obtained by Birmingham television station WBRC, Lee was involved in a physical altercation with a woman he was dating that resulted in injuries.

The senior from nearby Northport, Alabama, has since been released from the team.

"Donnie Lee Jr., a walk-on who has not been participating in team activities since a knee injury in August, has been dismissed from our football team and is no longer part of our program," Alabama coach Nick Saban said in a news release. This behavior will not be tolerated from anyone and is not representative of our football program."