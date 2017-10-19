        <
        >

          Alabama walk-on WR Donnie Lee arrested on domestic assault charge Thursday

          2:05 PM ET
          • Alex ScarboroughESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covers the SEC.
            • Joined ESPN in 2012.
            • Graduate of Auburn University.
            Follow on Twitter

          Alabama walk-on wide receiver Donnie Lee was arrested on a charge of domestic assault on Thursday.

          According to a police report obtained by Birmingham television station WBRC, Lee was involved in a physical altercation with a woman he was dating that resulted in injuries.

          The senior from nearby Northport, Alabama, has since been released from the team.

          "Donnie Lee Jr., a walk-on who has not been participating in team activities since a knee injury in August, has been dismissed from our football team and is no longer part of our program," Alabama coach Nick Saban said in a news release. This behavior will not be tolerated from anyone and is not representative of our football program."

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.