Notre Dame senior linebacker Greer Martini will miss Saturday's game against USC after having surgery to repair a meniscus injury in his knee.

Martini, listed as a co-starter at the buck linebacker spot with junior Te'von Coney, is expected back for Notre Dame's Oct. 28 home game with NC State, coach Brian Kelly said Thursday. A co-captain, Martini started Notre Dame's first six games and ranks third on the team with 39 tackles, including two for a loss and two forced fumbles.

He had his first career interception Sept. 30 against Miami (Ohio). Martini has 155 career tackles, including 13.5 for loss and five sacks.