Michigan State junior L.J. Scott was arrested Wednesday for driving with a suspended license, according to court records. The Spartans' top rusher has a history of similar violations.

Scott, 21, has been stopped by police and accused of driving with no license or a suspended license seven times in the past two years, according to the Lansing State Journal. The report says Scott has paid more than $1,000 in fines during that period for traffic stops in Michigan and Ohio.

In one case he was initially charged with leaving the scene of an accident and ended up pleading to one count of reckless driving, a minor misdemeanor. In another, police found an open container of alcohol in the car, but Scott passed a sobriety test and charges from that incident were later reduced to two civil infractions for impeding traffic.

Michigan State did not immediately respond to questions about Scott's status with the football team. He ran for a career-high 194 yards on Saturday for the 18th-ranked Spartans. Michigan State plays Indiana in East Lansing this Saturday.

Scott was released on bond after his arrest and is scheduled for a pretrial hearing in East Lansing on Nov. 2.