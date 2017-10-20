Thursday was a good day for Georgia coach Kirby Smart.

The head coach of the nation's third-ranked team made waves on the recruiting trail landing a notable recruit while making a splashy appearance to see another blue-chipper.

Smart, whose Bulldogs are 7-0 this season, beat out a host of SEC rivals, including Alabama, to regain the services of ESPN 300 prospect Adam Anderson.

Anderson, the No. 57 overall recruit in the 2018 class and the seventh-ranked defensive end, was originally a Georgia commit last summer but flipped his commitment to LSU before reopening his recruitment this summer. Alabama, Clemson, Auburn and Tennessee were among his other finalists.

Meanwhile, the No. 1 recruit in the country -- five-star quarterback Justin Fields, who is also a Georgia commit -- led his Harrison High (Kennesaw, Ga.) squad vs. Dalton High in a nationally-televised game on ESPN2 on Thursday.

Smart made sure to make a grand entrance, arriving on a helicopter during the game to watch Fields play and stopping to take pictures with fans, who were excited to see the coach.

Fields, one of seven ESPN 300 commits currently in the Bulldogs' class, committed to Georgia on Oct. 6. He left Thursday's game in the fourth quarter after injuring a finger on his throwing hand and did not return.

But with a commit on Thursday, a live look at the nation's No. 1 recruit -- who's already in the fold -- and an undefeated football team, it has been a pretty good month for Smart and the Bulldogs.