Football fashion: Syracuse reminds us that 'Winter is coming'

The Undefeated's Aaron Dodson breaks down some of the unique uniforms and gear being worn by college football teams this week. (3:50)

Gear up for Week 8 of college football (3:50)

Is Jon Snow the prince who was promised?

It's the question puzzling "Game of Thrones" fans as they wait for the next book in George R. R. Martin's series and the eighth and final season of the TV show.

One of those fans surely concerned over the fate of Westeros is Syracuse coach Dino Babers.

He's an avid fan, as are some of the Orange players, according to Austin Beehner, Syracuse's director of football video.

With that, Syracuse took icy whites (or icy whitewalkers) to a new level, going with the "Winter is coming" uniforms. Beehner also produced the reveal video.

Syracuse middle linebacker Zaire Franklin, another GoT fan, did the modeling and voiceover.

The Orange will wear the all-white combo when they travel south down the King's Road to face No. 8 Miami (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN and ESPN App).

But just a warning, as the Starks, and surely Babers know, things don't always go well when Northerners head south.

Here's to you, Tom Ables

Tom Ables was, undoubtedly, San Diego State's biggest fan. He attended 788 Aztecs games in his 91 years. He died this week.

The World War II veteran didn't see his first SDSU game on TV until 2015, when he was ill and couldn't fly to the Hawaii Bowl.

The Aztecs will honor Ables with a special decal.

Baby-approved chrome

@UtesEquipment @Utah_Football announced this helmet the Utes will rep at the ASU game this Sat. Get yours today at the Main Campus Red Zone! pic.twitter.com/XctA7fa6mf — Utah Red Zone (@URedZone) October 18, 2017

Utah will wear new red helmets this week featuring chrome accents on the decals and middle stripe.

One of the Utes' equipment managers took some gear home, where it was more thoroughly inspected by his baby.

Under-the-radar look of the week

Week 8 Uniform Combo 🔴❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/gS0CImfiBJ — NWO$U EQ (@RangerEquipment) October 18, 2017

Speaking of all-white uniforms, Northwestern Oklahoma State will wear these this weekend. With their matte red helmets, the Rangers will travel to face Arkansas Tech this weekend.