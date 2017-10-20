Yankee Stadium has been a busy place this fall -- so busy that a scheduled college football game there in two weeks has been forced to find a new home.

Rutgers' scheduled Nov. 4 matchup against Maryland at the stadium will now be played at the Scarlet Knights' High Point Solutions Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey.

In a statement Friday, Rutgers said it was a joint decision by the school and the Yankees to move the game "to allow a sufficient amount of time to logistically stage the events in Piscataway due to the Yankees' current postseason run."

"We were looking forward to staging this historic event at Yankee Stadium," Rutgers AD Pat Hobbs said. "With two weeks until the date, it was important for us to finalize details that help ensure our fans and our student-athletes have a one-of-a-kind experience. As a result of the Yankees' amazing postseason run, there were operational concerns that called for us to make a decision at this time. It was agreed that moving the game to High Point Solutions Stadium was the best option under the circumstances. We value our continuing partnership with the New York Yankees and will be cheering them on this weekend and hopefully in the World Series."

New York entered Friday night's Game 6 with a 3-2 lead in the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros.

A starting time for the Maryland-Rutgers game will be announced at a later date, the Scarlet Knights said.