ESPN 300 tight end Mustapha Muhammad committed to Michigan on Friday. The No. 47-ranked prospect chose the Wolverines over offers from Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA and USC.

"Michigan is a very different, special place for me," Muhammad said. "It is the closest thing I can think of to a perfect fit. The environment, family vibe, coaching staff, pro-style system, connection for post grad, NFL pipeline, nearby mosques and very large Muslim population in the surrounding areas of Michigan, the culture, the fans -- the team, the team, the team -- are all reasons I am a Wolverine."

The Texas prospect is Muslim, so the religious and cultural aspect of his new home was a big part of the decision-making process and something he and his parents looked at with the various schools showing interest.

"It was a very big part of my decision, and I wanted to make sure that the school I chose provided support for that as well," Muhammad said. "My father told me that the largest Muslim population in the U.S. came from the state of Michigan."

He is the second commitment ranked in the top 100 for the Wolverines in this class along with offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor, who is ranked No. 52 overall. With Muhammad on board, Michigan now has six ESPN 300 commitments, five of whom are from different states, in the No. 16-ranked recruiting class.