          Justin Fields, No. 1-ranked prospect in 2018 class, broke index finger on throwing hand Thursday

          3:18 PM ET
          Tom VanHaaren
          Justin Fields, the No. 1-ranked prospect in the 2018 class, broke his index finger on his throwing hand on Thursday in a game against Dalton High School. The Harrison High School quarterback took a hit in the third quarter that broke his finger after he completed 7 of 11 passes for 185 yards and one touchdown, while rushing for over 200 yards and another touchdown.

          Fields confirmed that the injury will require surgery, which will result in a cast for six weeks and physical therapy for another six weeks after that.

          The No. 1-ranked quarterback recently committed to Georgia, and Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart attended the game where the injury took place. Fields is expected to fully recover from the injury.

