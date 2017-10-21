Jimbo Fisher implores fans to stay loyal after Florida State's third home loss of the season. Fisher was seen jawing at a fan after the Seminoles' loss on Saturday. (0:40)

The frustration of Florida State's 2-4 start to the season boiled over after Saturday's 31-28 loss to Louisville, when coach Jimbo Fisher got into a verbal altercation with a fan.

As Fisher was exiting the field at Doak Campbell Stadium, a fan yelled that the coach needed to make changes on his staff. Fisher reportedly responded that the fan should come to the field and argue with him face to face.

In his postgame news conference, Fisher said he should not have argued with the fan but felt obligated to defend his Seminoles.

"Just support, you know what I'm saying," Fisher said. "There's no reason to be nasty. But at the same time, defending players and people you're with, I'm in charge of them. I love them like a father. When they say something to your family, you take up for it."

Florida State is 0-3 at home for the first time since 1974, and Saturday's loss was particularly galling. The Seminoles were driving for a potential go-ahead score when freshman quarterback James Blackman's fumble gave the ball back to Louisville. The Cardinals then drove for a game-winning field goal.

FSU (2-4) is now in danger of missing a bowl game for the first time since 1982.

"I mean, I understand [the frustration]," Fisher said. "That's what's part of this. If you're a fan, are you going to be a loyal fan or not? Just keep fighting with us. We ain't quitting on you. Please don't quit on us. We're going to keep fighting, scratching, coaching, playing, and you see the heart and desire of those kids. And understand something: What if that's your kid? If that was one of your kids or your nephew or your cousin or your friend, keep supporting them, you know what I mean? Just keep supporting because it ain't that.

"And us coaches, we're trying to do the same thing. I understand you're going to get on us, same thing. That's part of the business. That's part of life. I understand that. When success happens, they put you too high, and once failures happen, they put you too low. That goes with the territory. We're going to keep coaching the same way because there's no quit in us either. We're right there. Got to find a way to get it."