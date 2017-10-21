TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Tennessee defensive back Rashaan Gaulden flipped off the Alabama student section with both hands after a 97-yard interception return resulted in a touchdown Saturday.

It was the Vols' first touchdown in 12 quarters of play.

With his team trailing by three touchdowns at the time, Gaulden was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, and Tennessee incurred a 15-yard penalty on the ensuing kickoff.

Alabama took advantage of the short field and made a field goal to extend its lead to 24 points.

Gaulden, a fourth-year junior, was fourth on the team with 40 tackles entering Saturday's game.