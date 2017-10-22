Kansas earned some dubious distinctions in its 43-0 shutout loss to No. 4 TCU on Saturday night in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Jayhawks finished with 21 yards of total offense, the fewest yards by an FBS team in the past 20 seasons, according to ESPN Stats & Information. The previous low during that span had been 27 yards by Florida International in a 2013 loss to Louisville.

Kansas' 21 yards gained are also the fewest in Big 12 history, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

TCU outgained Kansas 305-3 in the first half. Those 3 yards allowed are the fewest by a Big 12 team in a half against an FBS opponent since Kansas allowed minus-3 yards against Tulsa in the second half of a game in 2004, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Kansas also tied an 81-year-old NCAA record with its 44th straight loss in a true road game.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.