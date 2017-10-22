Kenny Hill throws five touchdowns and KaVontae Turpin returns a punt 90 yards for a touchdown as No. 4 TCU dominates Kansas 43-0. (0:55)

Kansas earned some dubious distinctions in its 43-0 shutout loss to No. 4 TCU on Saturday night in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Jayhawks finished with 21 yards of total offense, the fewest yards by an FBS team in the past 20 seasons, according to ESPN Stats & Information. The previous low during that span had been 27 yards by Florida International in a 2013 loss to Louisville.

Kansas' 21 yards gained are also the fewest in Big 12 history, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

TCU outgained Kansas 305-3 in the first half. Those 3 yards allowed are the fewest by a Big 12 team in a half against an FBS opponent since Kansas allowed minus-3 yards against Tulsa in the second half of a game in 2004, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Kansas also tied an 81-year-old NCAA record with its 44th straight loss in a true road game.

The Jayhawks have lost 47 straight away from home overall since a 34-7 win at UTEP on Sept. 12, 2009. Kansas' Big 12 road losing streak is up to 37 games since a 35-33 win at Iowa State on Oct. 4, 2008. Western State of Colorado set the record for consecutive true road losses from 1926 to 1936.

Peyton Kinder was 7 of 16 for 38 yards and was sacked four times for 24 yards in losses. Deron Thompson was the leader rushing with 10 yards on five carries. The Horned Frogs had 11 tackles for loss, with 10 players getting at least half of one.

"We've got to pick out a few things that we can do well,'' Kansas coach David Beaty said. "And then we've got to really, really practice them and get good at them so we have something to go to and be able to create some offense for us. That's a challenge that rests on my shoulders.''

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.