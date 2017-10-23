Arkansas center Frank Ragnow will miss the remainder of the regular season with a high-ankle sprain, coach Bret Bielema said on Monday.

Ragnow, a preseason All-SEC selection, injured the ankle during Saturday's 52-20 loss to Auburn.

Bielema said that the injury will require a "minor procedure" that will come with a 12-week recovery timetable.

By losing Ragnow, Arkansas, which dropped to 2-5 with the loss to Auburn, will have to replace a three-year starter and Outland Trophy Watch List member.

Bielema also announced that freshman running back Chase Hayden will miss the rest of the season with a broken leg.

Arkansas travels to Ole Miss on Saturday.