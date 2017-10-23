        <
          Arkansas won't have Frank Ragnow for rest of season

          1:50 PM ET
          Alex Scarborough
          Arkansas center Frank Ragnow will miss the remainder of the regular season with a high-ankle sprain, coach Bret Bielema said on Monday.

          Ragnow, a preseason All-SEC selection, injured the ankle during Saturday's 52-20 loss to Auburn.

          Bielema said that the injury will require a "minor procedure" that will come with a 12-week recovery timetable.

          By losing Ragnow, Arkansas, which dropped to 2-5 with the loss to Auburn, will have to replace a three-year starter and Outland Trophy Watch List member.

          Bielema also announced that freshman running back Chase Hayden will miss the rest of the season with a broken leg.

          Arkansas travels to Ole Miss on Saturday.

