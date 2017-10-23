Starting running back Jacques Patrick will undergo knee surgery this week and is out indefinitely, Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher said Monday.

Patrick underwent an MRI on Sunday that showed torn cartilage. Fisher said the injury happened during a 31-28 loss to Louisville on Saturday, but Patrick did not realize he had been injured.

The news is another blow to a Florida State team struggling through its worst season since 1976. The Seminoles have now lost their starting running back and quarterback, Deondre Francois, to injury and have an uphill climb to get to bowl eligibility following a 2-4 start.

Jacques Patrick will have knee surgery and is out indefinitely. Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Patrick rushed for 434 yards and a touchdown this season. Without him, expect true freshman Cam Akers to take the bulk of the carries because the Seminoles have little depth behind him. Akers leads the team with 87 carries for 454 yards and a touchdown.

Florida State has struggled badly on offense without Francois. The Seminoles only have 11 offensive touchdowns all season, and just three rushing.