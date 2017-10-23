The No. 6 The Ohio State Buckeyes are set to take on the No. 2 Penn State Nittany Lions at "the Shoe" on Saturday in a game that has implications in the Big Ten race and potentially the overall playoff picture.

The Buckeyes revealed their uniforms for Saturday's showdown on Twitter on Monday. Ohio State will sport gray jerseys and pants, a gray and black helmet featuring scarlet Buckeye leaves, and an all-red version of the LeBron cleats worn earlier in the season against Oklahoma.

To no surprise, Brutus the Buckeye approved of the look.

College GameDay will be live from Columbus on Saturday morning. Kickoff between the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.

-- Alex Tekip