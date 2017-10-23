Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher said Monday he doesn't regret responding to a fan who called for coaching changes as the team left the field after Saturday's loss to Louisville.

As Fisher walked toward the tunnel at Doak Campbell Stadium, he stopped and reportedly told the fan to come to the field and repeat his call for coaching changes. Fisher said Saturday he should not have responded but wanted to defend his assistants and players, whom he considers family.

Editor's Picks Fisher defends spat with fan as FSU falls again Jimbo Fisher implored Florida State fans to stick with the Seminoles despite their 2-4 start to 2017. "Just keep fighting with us. We ain't quitting on you," he said.

The coach on Monday said he doesn't expect such remarks from Florida State fans in the team's stadium.

"I'm looking at the hurt and watching our kids cry," Fisher said Monday. "And I look at the coaches, and how hurt they were. And coaches' kids are standing right there by the tunnel, and listening to that guy. I understand [fans are] hurt ... But to hear one of our fans reaching over and saying that, about our coaches in front of their own kids, and in front of their own players -- I don't [regret it] one bit.

"That doesn't belong there."

Fisher added that he has "total confidence" in the coaching staff.

Florida State fell to 2-4 with the Louisville loss and is 0-3 at home for the first time since 1974. The Seminoles next play Friday night at Boston College.