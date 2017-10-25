Will the real J.T. Barrett please stand up

David Pollack explains how Ohio State can make noise in the College Football Playoff when they face Penn State (0:45)

If Urban Meyer has said it once, he has said it, well, you know the refrain.

"The quarterback gets too much blame," Meyer said. Likewise, according to the Ohio State coach, quarterbacks also receive too much recognition.

In other words, don't credit J.T. Barrett for all of the Buckeyes' offensive prosperity since a Week 2 loss to Oklahoma. And don't look entirely at him if things go wrong -- be it Saturday at Ohio Stadium when sixth-ranked Ohio State faces No. 2 Penn State or next month in his final stretch of regular-season games.

For that matter, don't blame Barrett for the Buckeyes' rare struggles of the past two seasons against Big Ten East rivals or in the College Football Playoff semifinal last New Year's Eve.

Oh, if only it were that easy.

Meyer, a 33-year coaching veteran, knows as well as anyone that Barrett, despite his record-shattering numbers, unquestioned leadership and dramatic rebound since that Sept. 9 loss, will be judged at the end of a complicated career largely by how the Buckeyes finish in their quest to reach a third College Football Playoff in four years.

His legacy rides on the next six weeks.

Maybe it's not fair, considering that Barrett owns 25 school records and three Big Ten marks -- including his responsibility for 126 touchdowns, 14th in NCAA history. With his next touchdown pass, in fact, Barrett will break the league record he shares at 90 with Drew Brees.

Since a Week 2 loss to Oklahoma, J.T. Barrett has been the nation's best in QBR rankings and completed 72 percent of his passes with 18 TDs with no interceptions. The question is now can he continue that run against No. 2 Penn State? Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire

Unfair, sure, but it's reality at Ohio State, where the explosion of yards and points over the past five games are viewed with some skepticism because of the overmatched opponents and the way the Buckeyes and Barrett began this season.

Barrett has led Ohio State on a stretch that stands out even in the rich history of this program. The Buckeyes' four straight 50-point games match a school record set in the quarterback's breakout redshirt freshman season of 2014, which ended with a national title as Barrett sat because of a broken ankle.

Never before this winning streak has Ohio State accumulated 500 yards of offense or 300 passing yards in five straight games.

And Barrett has been the best quarterback in the country since he faltered in the 31-16 loss to the Sooners. He completed 72 percent of his throws against Army, UNLV, Rutgers, Maryland and Nebraska, ranking No. 1 nationally during those victories in raw QBR and total QBR, which accounts for the level of competition, and first in passing efficiency.

He's the only quarterback in the FBS to throw more than six touchdowns since Week 3 without an interception; and Barrett has tossed 18 scoring passes.

"We'll see if we're having this conversation in a few weeks," Meyer said. "If we are, that means we're a legitimate top offense."

It means, too, that Barrett has put to rest talk that he feasts against subpar competition and falls short when the stakes rise.

Such a perception was born in 2015 as Barrett faltered in a loss to Michigan State. He struggled late in the Buckeyes' 24-21 loss last year to the Nittany Lions, then completed barely 50 percent of his passes for 337 yards, with only two completions of 20 yards or more, while getting sacked 14 times in Ohio State's closing stretch against Michigan State, Michigan and Clemson.

"I've grown with him," Ohio State center Billy Price said. "I know what he can do. I was there with him in '14 and went on that spurt with him."

Price said his belief in Barrett and in the Buckeyes' offense stayed strong after Week 2. With a new set of offensive coordinators in Kevin Wilson and Ryan Day, the coaches had to get in sync with the personnel, Price said, allowing Barrett to best distribute the ball to his teammates.

It has worked, Meyer and the other Ohio State coaches said, because of Barrett's practice habits. And the senior QB said he's not sure if he has ever played better or with more confidence than right now.

"The guy gets a lot of criticism," Wilson said. "It comes with the territory. It comes with the position. It comes with where he plays. He gets a lot of notoriety. I think he knows that. And it's not like we're not sitting here, feeling that we've got things figured out.

"We've got nice momentum. I think J.T.'s a big part of that. But we're just now getting to the meat of our schedule."

Penn State comes to Columbus this week with the top unit nationally in scoring defense and yards allowed per pass attempt.

"This is a good time to be cooking," Meyer said after the Buckeyes' last game, a 56-14 win at Nebraska on Oct. 14 as Barrett accounted for seven touchdowns.

For his part, Barrett said the older Buckeyes and Meyer often reflect on the 2014 championship season. The offensive rhythm this year feels even better, he said. So much so that in the game at Nebraska, Barrett said, he failed to realize that Ohio State had not punted until he saw Drue Chrisman on the sideline late in the victory.

"I almost wanted to say I'm sorry," Barrett said, "but I didn't."

He credits the offensive improvement to the Buckeyes' continued drive to improve in practice, a factor endorsed by Meyer.

Wilson, who coached Indiana for the past six years before joining Meyer, said he gained respect for Barrett after watching him handle seemingly mundane tasks.

"And from afar, I had a lot of respect after competing against him," the coach said. "What he brings in leadership and passion, what he brings in the way he prepares, I have great admiration for what he's giving our football team."

With his legacy on the line, Barrett remains focused on practice habits, small improvement and daily work.

Teammates have followed his example.

"On the sideline," Price said, "you can definitely feel that mojo. You can feel that momentum and confidence."

All of it leads to an undeniable conclusion that might not, in this instance, upset Meyer's old axiom: As Barrett goes, so go the Buckeyes.