Stanford running back Bryce Love, who has been nursing an ankle injury, will not play Thursday against Oregon State, the school announced.

A serious Heisman Trophy candidate, Love is the nation's leading rusher with 1,387 yards in seven games and is averaging 10.27 yards per carry. He suffered the injury on Oct. 14, in the Cardinal's 49-7 win against Oregon.

Stanford coach David Shaw said earlier this week Love would be a game-time decision and told ESPN's Laura Rutledge today they made the determination he couldn't be effective. The game will be televised on ESPN.