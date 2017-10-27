James Cook, the No. 55-ranked prospect in the country, is blazing a new path.

The four-star prospect, who is the No. 3 running back in the Class of 2018, committed to Georgia on Thursday night, ending one of the more interesting recruitments in South Florida in the 2018 cycle.

The 6-foot, 182-pound playmaker out of Central High in Miami, selected the quickly ascending Bulldogs over Louisville, Florida State and Florida a month after making official visits to Louisville and Georgia.

The younger brother of former Florida State All-American and Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was committed to the Seminoles for over a year from March 2016 to July 4 of this year. Since Cook's decision to reopen his recruitment, Georgia has been considered the favorite before the Sunshine State star made it official Thursday night.

Cook continues the long line of nationally recruited running backs out of Miami Central with a list that includes Willis McGahee, Najeh Davenport, Dalvin Cook, Devonta Freeman and Joseph Yearby.

Cook becomes the 17th pledge for the Bulldogs, who boasted RecruitingNation's No. 8-ranked class before Cook's commitment. Kirby Smart's second full class in Athens now features eight ESPN 300 members, including No. 1 overall and top-ranked quarterback Justin Fields and No. 1-ranked running back Zamir White.

White and Cook will head to Georgia with perfect timing as Nick Chubb and Sony Michel are departing for the NFL following the season.

The Bulldogs now have a second straight top-5 class in sight with targets such as five-star defensive end K.J. Henry, five-star cornerback Tyson Campbell, No. 27 Deontrey Hill, No. 28 Jamaree Salyer, No. 38 Tyreke Johnson, No. 63 Luke Ford and No. 211 Channing Tindall remaining in play. Georgia hasn't inked back-to-back top-5 classes in the 13 years ESPN has ranked prospects and classes.