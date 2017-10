USC linebacker Christian Rector suffered a broken hand in practice Wednesday and will be out multiple weeks, head coach Clay Helton said Thursday.

The injury will require surgery for the redshirt sophomore.

Rector has 6.5 sacks which leads the Pac-12 Conference. He also has 31 tackles this season.

The 21st-ranked Trojans play at Arizona State on Saturday (10:45 p.m. ET ESPN).