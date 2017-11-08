        <
        >

          Game day with Uga X

          Uga waits in his dog house prior to the game against Samford in Athens, Ga. Kevin D. Liles for ESPN
          11:00 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          The Seiler family -- Charles, his wife, Wendy, and their son, Cecil -- are the owners of Uga X, aka Que, the mascot for the University of Georgia. Charles' father, Frank "Sonny" Seiler, was the owner of Uga I, who debuted in 1956. All subsequent Ugas have been in the Seiler family, who are all from Savannah, Georgia.

