The Seiler family -- Charles, his wife, Wendy, and their son, Cecil -- are the owners of Uga X, aka Que, the mascot for the University of Georgia. Charles' father, Frank "Sonny" Seiler, was the owner of Uga I, who debuted in 1956. All subsequent Ugas have been in the Seiler family, who are all from Savannah, Georgia.

Wendy and Cecil take Uga on a walk to relieve himself outside at the University of Georgia Center for Continuing Education & Hotel on game day. Kevin D. Liles for ESPN

Uga sleeps while the Seilers wait for the night game. Kevin D. Liles for ESPN

Charles gives Uga a bath in the Uga suite. Kevin D. Liles for ESPN

Wendy dries Uga off after a bath. Kevin D. Liles for ESPN

Charles clips Uga's nails. Kevin D. Liles for ESPN

Bobby Lenihan, a family friend of the Seilers, reads the Athens Banner-Herald as Uga rests on the cool bathroom floor. Kevin D. Liles for ESPN

Uga eats prior to the game. Kevin D. Liles for ESPN

An enlarged photo covers a wall inside an elevator as Uga and some family members leave the University of Georgia Center for Continuing Education & Hotel on game day. Kevin D. Liles for ESPN

Uga waits in his SUV as fans take photos of the Georgia mascot. Kevin D. Liles for ESPN

Charles puts Uga's jersey on at Sanford Stadium prior to the game. Uga wears the same Nike jersey as the rest of the team each week. Kevin D. Liles for ESPN

Charles walks Uga to the field for Georgia's Sept. 17 game against Samford. Kevin D. Liles for ESPN

Frank walks Uga on the field during a break in the game. Kevin D. Liles for ESPN