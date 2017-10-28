        <
        >

          Football fashion: Monochromatic mania

          9:00 AM ET
          • Jeremy WillisESPN.com

          Of all the colors available in the uniform rainbow, many teams decided this week that only some are worthy of highlighting their uniforms.

          Case No. 1: Ohio State

          The Buckeyes revealed the grayscale uniforms they'll wear against Penn State.

          Now, gray uniforms have been popular this season, so Ohio State is just following the trend.

          Ohio State, however, caused some controversy with its shade of gray.

          Jordan Strack, a sports anchor for WTOL-11 in Toledo, Ohio, reported that Penn State initially wanted to block its rival's uniforms.

          The situation was rectified when both sides came to an agreement to allow the Buckeyes to wear the uniforms.

          As legendary fashion designer Christian Dior said, "The tones of gray, pale turquoise and pink will prevail."

          Case No. 2: All the reds

          Other places where a single color is prevailing include Texas A&M and Arizona State, where both teams will wear all maroon, and Iowa State, where the Cyclones will wear a slightly lighter red hue. The Aggies are mixing in a two-toned helmet.

          Historic Turtles

          Maryland will celebrate homecoming this weekend with a visit from Indiana and will also honor the school's 125th anniversary.

          The Terps' combination is a throwback to uniforms the team wore in the 1940s.

          Paying tribute

          USF will salute U.S. military service members when it plays Houston. The uniforms feature military-style stitching, a camouflage design on the sleeve cap and gloves adorned with stars and stripes.

          On Friday, Boston College held its annual "Red Bandanna" game.

          The game and gear honor Welles Crowther, a former BC lacrosse player who died leading people to safety from the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

          Under-the-radar look of the week

          It's homecoming in Conway, South Carolina, as well. That's where Coastal Carolina will host Texas State in a pretty great combo.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.