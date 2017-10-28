Football fashion: Monochromatic mania

Of all the colors available in the uniform rainbow, many teams decided this week that only some are worthy of highlighting their uniforms.

Case No. 1: Ohio State

The Buckeyes revealed the grayscale uniforms they'll wear against Penn State.

Now, gray uniforms have been popular this season, so Ohio State is just following the trend.

Ohio State, however, caused some controversy with its shade of gray.

Jordan Strack, a sports anchor for WTOL-11 in Toledo, Ohio, reported that Penn State initially wanted to block its rival's uniforms.

Penn State was trying to block Ohio State's ability to wear the all-gray because the colors on jersey & numbers were too similar. — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) October 23, 2017

The situation was rectified when both sides came to an agreement to allow the Buckeyes to wear the uniforms.

As legendary fashion designer Christian Dior said, "The tones of gray, pale turquoise and pink will prevail."

Case No. 2: All the reds

Other places where a single color is prevailing include Texas A&M and Arizona State, where both teams will wear all maroon, and Iowa State, where the Cyclones will wear a slightly lighter red hue. The Aggies are mixing in a two-toned helmet.

Getting the Bright Light jerseys ready #BTHOmississippistate pic.twitter.com/D82eap9grs — Texas A&M Equipment (@TAMUequipment) October 18, 2017

Historic Turtles

Maryland will celebrate homecoming this weekend with a visit from Indiana and will also honor the school's 125th anniversary.

The Terps' combination is a throwback to uniforms the team wore in the 1940s.

Paying tribute

USF will salute U.S. military service members when it plays Houston. The uniforms feature military-style stitching, a camouflage design on the sleeve cap and gloves adorned with stars and stripes.

On Friday, Boston College held its annual "Red Bandanna" game.

The game and gear honor Welles Crowther, a former BC lacrosse player who died leading people to safety from the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

Under-the-radar look of the week

It's homecoming in Conway, South Carolina, as well. That's where Coastal Carolina will host Texas State in a pretty great combo.