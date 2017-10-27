Texas Longhorns starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger and center Zach Shackelford will miss the Longhorns' game at Baylor on Saturday, the team announced.

Both players were in concussion protocol this week following the Longhorns' 13-10 loss to Oklahoma State, according to coach Tom Herman. Neither were cleared to play on Saturday and did not make the trip to Waco, Texas for the game on Friday. Both missed practice on Thursday.

Sophomore quarterback Shane Buechele will start vs. Baylor in Ehlinger's place. He was the Longhorns' starter in 2016 and started twice this season -- the Longhorns' the season-opening loss against Maryland and their 27-7 win at Iowa State. He won the starting quarterback job coming out of training camp this season.

Receiver Jerrod Heard, a former quarterback for the Longhorns who has been their third option at the position this season, will likely serve as the backup quarterback. Josh Covey, a sophomore walk-on, would be the emergency quarterback option if needed, Herman said Thursday.

Terrell Cuney, who started at center in the Longhorns' Oct. 7 win over Kansas State and started at right guard the last two weeks, will fill in for Shackleford. Jake McMillon, who started the first five games of the season at right guard, will start there as Cuney moves to center.