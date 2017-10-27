Plane trouble forced the Michigan State football team to travel by bus to Evanston, Illinois, ahead of its game Saturday against Northwestern.

Ben Phlegar, Michigan State's associate director of football communications, confirmed the change in travel plans to the Lansing State Journal. There were no specifics on what the plane issues were.

If the 16th-ranked Spartans flew as scheduled Friday, they would have been on the ground for a 2 p.m. local time walk-through at Ryan Field. Instead, the 239-mile trip by bus from East Lansing put their arrival time in Evanston at about 7 p.m.

Michigan State (6-1, 4-0 Big Ten) has won four games in a row since losing to Notre Dame by 20 on Sept. 23. The Spartans are trying to get to 5-0 in Big Ten play for only the fourth time

Northwestern (4-3, 2-2), meanwhile, has won two in a row and is coming off an overtime victory against Iowa last week.