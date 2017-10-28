        <
          One-time Volunteers starter Quinten Dormady to have season-ending shoulder surgery

          Tennessee quarterback Quinten Dormady is scheduled to undergo shoulder surgery next week and will not play again this season, a source told ESPN's Chris Low.

          It was not clear when Dormady was injured or how he hurt his shoulder.

          Dormady was the Vols' starter for the first five games this season, a 3-2 start, but he lost his job to redshirt freshman Jarrett Guarantano after the team's 41-0 loss to then-No. 7 Georgia. Dormady was 5-for-16 for 64 yards with two interceptions before being replaced by Guarantano late in the third quarter.

          Dormady was the backup for Tennessee's next two games, both losses, against South Carolina and Alabama.

