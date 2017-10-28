Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin dispelled rumors Saturday that the school was working on a buyout with head coach Jim McElwain.

"No one representing the University of Florida or our athletic department has had any conversations with Coach McElwain or his representatives regarding a buyout of his contract," Stricklin said via statement. "Our focus is on this great Florida-Georgia rivalry today in Jacksonville."

Florida is 3-3, 3-2 SEC entering Saturday's game against the third-ranked Bulldogs. The Gators have lost two in a row -- by a combined three points -- and are on the verge of elimination in the SEC's Eastern Division race.

On Wednesday, McElwain said he was wrong to bring up death threats that "happened in the past."

"It's just something that came up and obviously was on my mind," he said following practice. "It doesn't make it right. It doesn't make it right to air that laundry."

McElwain said Monday that Florida players and families received death threats amid the team's struggles. He did not contact police and declined to say whether he personally received threats.