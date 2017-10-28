ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Michigan made a change at quarterback in the second quarter of its game against Rutgers, replacing previous starter John O'Korn with redshirt freshman Brandon Peters. O'Korn started the game 3-6 passing for 13 yards and one interception before coming out of the game.

O'Korn has been struggling this season after replacing Wilton Speight in the fourth game of the season against Purdue. Speight was injured in the first quarter after taking an awkward sack and was diagnosed with a broken vertebrae.

Since Speight's injury, O'Korn has only completed 55.5 percent of his passes with one touchdown pass and four interceptions. Peters came into the Rutgers game and led a touchdown drive going 3-3 passing for 37 yards before eventually handing off to Karan Higdon for a 10-yard touchdown run.